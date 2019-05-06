“Rhôooooooooo!”

Vous utilisez un AdBlock?! :)

Vous pouvez le désactiver juste pour ce site parce que la pub permet à la presse de vivre.

Et nous, on s'engage à réduire les formats publicitaires ressentis comme intrusifs.

Je veux bien mais j'ai la freebox

      Connectez-vous

      pour sauvegarder mes filtres et personnaliser mon flux

      continuer sa lecture

      lire le journal

      Michael Douglas superstar du prochain Festival de Télévision de Monte-Carlo

      VIDEO. Dans les coulisses de l'interview de Kevin Razy

      Le prince Albert II a subi une chirurgie dermatologique "programmée" sur le cuir...

      VIDEO. Il y a 25 ans Kurt Cobain se donnait la mort, quelques semaines après s'ê...

      Meghan Markle a accouché d'un garçon ce lundi

      PAR AFP Mis à jour le 06/05/2019 à 15:53 Publié le 06/05/2019 à 15:47
      Mis à jour le 06/05/2019 à 15:53 Publié le 06/05/2019 à 15:47
      Le Prince Harry et son épouse.

      Le Prince Harry et son épouse. Photo AFP

      Meghan Markle a accouché d'un garçon ce lundi

      Par AFP Le 06/05 à 15h47 MàJ 06/05 à 15h53

      L'épouse du prince Harry, Meghan, a donné naissance à un garçon, a annoncé le prince aux médias lundi.

      "Je suis très heureux d'annoncer que Meghan et moi avons eu un bébé ce matin, un bébé en très bonne santé", a déclaré le duc de Sussex, très souriant, aux caméras de télévision à Windsor.

      L'édition abonnés numérique à partir d'1 euro...Profitez-en vite!

      à partir de 1 €

      commentaires

      Les insultes, les attaques personnelles, les agressions n'ont pas leur place dans notre espace de commentaires.
      Tout contenu contraire à la loi (incitation à la haine raciale, diffamation...) peut donner suite à des poursuites pénales.

      La suite du direct