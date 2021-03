Chanel dévoile sa nouvelle campagne avec Charlotte Casiraghi

Charlotte Casiraghi, the new CHANEL ambassador and spokesperson, embodies the campaign for the Spring-Summer 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection, shot in the legendary Principality of Monaco by Inez & Vinoodh.

Now in boutiques.#CHANELSpringSummer

More at https://t.co/qjUAFrpI4N pic.twitter.com/GcWiLSX5Dr