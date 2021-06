Vagues de chaleur extrême, grêle, inondation, sécheresse... Les "coups de folies" de la météo

I didn't think it was possible, not in my lifetime anyway.



+49.6°C in Canada 🇨🇦 That is 121°F!



This is the story of the Canadian heat record that was crushed on 3 consecutive days by an unfathomable margin of +4.6°C (+8°F).



This moment will be talked about for centuries. pic.twitter.com/Ogkn5KQKBM