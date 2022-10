Au Brésil, McDonalds lance le McQatar et huit autres burgers à l'effigie des équipes qualifiées pour la coupe du monde de foot de foot 2022

🍔🍟 McDonald's in Brazil are set to release a World Cup menu, honouring the following countries with burgers or sandwiches:



🇧🇷 McBrasil

🇫🇷 McFrance

🇶🇦 McQatar

🇲🇽 McMexico

🇺🇸 McUSA

🇦🇷 McArgentina

🇩🇪 McGermany

🇪🇸 McSpain

🇵🇹 McPortugal pic.twitter.com/sRcizpatlr