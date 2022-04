"Mon monde a été détruit par un missile russe": cet Ukrainien a perdu sa mère, sa femme et son bébé dans un bombardement

The first footage of 3 month old Kira Glodan, laughing with her mother



Her father, Yuriy Glodan who also lost his wife and mother in law in Saturday's attack on Odesa told us "My world died, killed by a Russian missile"



